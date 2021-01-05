COVID-19: County adds over 600 cases Tuesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, however, the figures don’t represent an accurate day-over-day increase from Monday because the county is continuing to process backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so, according to reports. Active cases are currently at 2,772.

The county has now recorded a total of 11,895 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 54 people are hospitalized, with 14 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and ICU capacity rates are real-time data and have not been affected by the lag, according to the county health department.

The county attributes two more deaths to the virus, bringing the total to 90 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

