COVID-19: County breaks daily new case count record Thursday 

Posted: 3:55 pm, December 10, 2020 by News Staff

–San Luis Obispo County added 196 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which marks the highest daily new case count since the pandemic began in March.

The county reported its second-highest daily tally, 186 new cases, on Saturday.

As of Thursday, 21 people are hospitalized, including seven patients who are in the ICU. Another 1,067 people are recovering at home and health officials say 6,127 people have recovered. The total number of cases that the county has recorded is now 7,267.

