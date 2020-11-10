COVID-19: County breaks record for new daily cases over weekend

–The County of San Luis Obispo is recording 226 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and on Saturday, the 128 positive cases added were the highest one-day count of new cases since the pandemic was declared in March. An additional 55 cases were added Sunday and 43 cases were added Monday.

The county now has a total of 4,794 confirmed cases as of Monday evening. To view detailed statistics, click here.

All residents are reminded to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

