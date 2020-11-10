Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19: County breaks record for new daily cases over weekend
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19: County breaks record for new daily cases over weekend 

Posted: 7:58 am, November 10, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo is recording 226 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and on Saturday, the 128 positive cases added were the highest one-day count of new cases since the pandemic was declared in March. An additional 55 cases were added Sunday and 43 cases were added Monday.

The county now has a total of 4,794 confirmed cases as of Monday evening. To view detailed statistics, click here. 

All residents are reminded to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

 



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.