COVID-19: County experiencing record number of active cases 

December 15, 2020

–San Luis Obispo County is continuing the trend of high daily new case counts of COVID-19. On Saturday the county added 97 cases. The county recorded 80 on Sunday and 82 on Monday. The county is experiencing a record number of active cases, with 1,332 as of Monday afternoon.

There are 29 people currently in the hospital, with 8 in the ICU. 1,303 are recovering at home. The county has recorded 7,711 cases since the pandemic began.

