COVID-19: County health agency says recent surge connected to holiday gatherings 

Posted: 4:17 pm, December 21, 2020 by News Staff
COVID-19: Record high new cases recorded Saturday

Image from San Luis Obispo Public Health Department Twitter.

–San Luis Obispo County reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest new daily case count since the pandemic began. Sunday’s new case count was lower, with 60 new cases added, and 54 new cases were added on Monday.

Active cases peaked on Sunday at 1,849, and have since lowered slightly to 1823. The county’s total is now at 8,803 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says that the recent surge in cases is likely connected to Thanksgiving gatherings:

The county is reporting an additional death that they attribute to the virus.

To view detailed statistics, click here. 

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.



Comments

