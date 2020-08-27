COVID-19: County reports 23 new cases Wednesday

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 23 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, in what continues to appear to be a downward trend of new daily cases and the 14-day average number of cases.

There are currently 438 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,792. There have been 21 deaths to date that the county health department attributes to the virus.

The county reports 2,332 people have recovered from the virus. There are 425 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

