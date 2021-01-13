COVID-19: County reports four more deaths, adds nearly 500 cases

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. What continues to appear to be dips and spikes in the data is reportedly because the county is still continuing to process backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so. Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,835.

The county has now recorded a total of 14,233 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 42 people are hospitalized, with 11 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and ICU capacity rates are real-time data and have not been affected by the lag, according to the county health department.

The county attributes four more deaths to the virus, bringing the total to 115 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

Sadly, today we report that 4 more local community members between the ages of 70 and 100 have died of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. (1/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 12, 2021

Remember, about half of us have a familiar or pre-existing medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp and #KeepYourDistance. https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D (2/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 12, 2021

