Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19: County reports four more deaths, adds nearly 500 cases
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19: County reports four more deaths, adds nearly 500 cases 

Posted: 5:00 am, January 13, 2021 by Editor Skye Pratt

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. What continues to appear to be dips and spikes in the data is reportedly because the county is still continuing to process backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so. Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,835.

The county has now recorded a total of 14,233 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 42 people are hospitalized, with 11 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and ICU capacity rates are real-time data and have not been affected by the lag, according to the county health department.

The county attributes four more deaths to the virus, bringing the total to 115 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

To view detailed statistics, click here.



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories