Paso Robles News|Monday, December 28, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19: Daily case count low over holiday weekend, 12 patients in ICU
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19: Daily case count low over holiday weekend, 12 patients in ICU 

Posted: 2:36 pm, December 28, 2020 by Editor Skye Pratt

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and the holiday weekend. On Thursday, Dec. 24, 168 new cases were added. On Friday, Dec. 25, 11 new cases were added, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 28 new cases were added, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 22 new cases were added, and on Monday, Dec. 28, 7 new cases were added.

Active cases are currently at 2,075. The record for active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County was broken the Wednesday before Christmas eve with 2,257 cases.

The county has now recorded a total of 9,539 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, with 12 in the ICU.

The county is attributing three more deaths to the virus.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories