COVID-19: Daily case count low over holiday weekend, 12 patients in ICU

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and the holiday weekend. On Thursday, Dec. 24, 168 new cases were added. On Friday, Dec. 25, 11 new cases were added, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 28 new cases were added, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 22 new cases were added, and on Monday, Dec. 28, 7 new cases were added.

Active cases are currently at 2,075. The record for active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County was broken the Wednesday before Christmas eve with 2,257 cases.

The county has now recorded a total of 9,539 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, with 12 in the ICU.

The county is attributing three more deaths to the virus.

Sadly, today we report that 3 more local community members between the ages of 70 and 100 have died of COVID-19. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. (1/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 28, 2020

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

