COVID-19: SLO County reports decline in new cases, total deaths near 200

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported a total of 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in what appears to be a continued downward trend in new daily cases. On Saturday, the county added 88 new cases, on Sunday, 83 new cases, and 46 on Monday, new cases. The county reported two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Sadly, today we report 217 more #COVID19 cases and 2 more deaths since Friday. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 8, 2021

The county now attributes a total of 196 deaths to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Active COVID-19 cases in the county are currently at 1,137, up slightly from last week, where there were 976 as of Thursday. The high point for active cases was on Jan. 12, 2021, when the county recorded 3,211 active cases.

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 18,684 cases. Currently, 43 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

Click here to view detailed statistics.

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Click here to make a reservation.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

