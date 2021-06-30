COVID-19 Delta variant detected in San Luis Obispo County

Health officials encourage vaccination, testing, and staying home if you are sick

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health laboratory has identified the first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 (B.1.617.2) in San Luis Obispo County. The variant, first identified in India, seems to spread more easily and quickly than earlier strains of COVID-19.

County officials are investigating this case further to understand how the individual contracted COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent further spread of the variant.

“The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly throughout the world and is quickly taking hold in California,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to prevent a surge in disease: get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick, and continue good habits like washing your hands often. If you cannot get vaccinated, please continue to wear a mask.”

Vaccines in use in the U.S. remain effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, according to the county public health department. Recent research from Public Health England indicates that two doses of vaccine remain more than 90-percent effective at preventing severe illness from the Delta variant.

On June 15, the CDC labeled Delta as a variant of concern. The CDC considers a variant “of concern” when there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease, and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths. As more cases of the variant are identified, health officials will gather additional information about it.

“This variant poses a threat, but we know how to stop its spread,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Get tested if you experience symptoms and be sure to protect yourself and your family by getting the vaccine. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time. Together, we can protect our community and put this pandemic behind us for good.”

For updates on variants identified in San Luis Obispo County, see detailed statistics at ReadySLO.org. For information on COVID-19 testing in SLO County, visit www.EmergencySLO.org/Testing. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and to make an appointment, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

