COVID-19: Five more deaths attributed to the virus

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. What appears to be dips and spikes in the data is reportedly because the county is continuing to process backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so. Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 2,835.

The county has now recorded a total of 12,185 cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 53 people are hospitalized, with 14 in the ICU. Hospitalizations and ICU capacity rates are real-time data and have not been affected by the lag, according to the county health department.

The county attributes five more deaths to the virus, bringing the total to 95 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sadly, today we report that 5 more local community members between the ages of 60 and 100 have died of COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of all who have lost someone dear to them. (1/2) — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 6, 2021

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

