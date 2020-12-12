COVID-19: High daily new case count continues with 185 added Friday

–The high daily new case count continues in San Luis Obispo County, with 185 new cases added Friday. The county is currently recording a total of 7,452 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The county is reporting the death of another person that they are attributing to the virus. Officials say the patient was in their 90s and had underlying health conditions. The county has recorded a total of 46 deaths.

Currently, 23 people are hospitalized, including seven patients in the ICU. The county reports that 1,168 people are recovering at home and 6,209 people have recovered.

