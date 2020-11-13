COVID-19: High daily new case count continues

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 54 on Wednesday. San Luis Obispo County has inched closer to the Purple “Widespread” tier on the state’s re-opening criteria. There are currently 580 active cases in the county.

Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said the spread among members of the Cal Poly community has contributed significantly to the recent spike in the county’s cases.

The county now has a total of 4,972 confirmed cases as of Thursday evening. To view detailed statistics, click here.

All residents are reminded to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

