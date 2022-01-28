COVID-19 hospitalizations in county reach highest point in Pandemic

Cases reported so far in January represent approximately 30-percent of all cases reported locally during pandemic

– 67 San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Seven of those residents are receiving care in the ICU. The last time hospitalizations reached this level was on Aug.31, 2021, according to the county.

“We need to do everything we can to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill, not only with COVID-19 but also with other dangerous problems like heart attacks, strokes, and injuries,” said County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you feel well or have only mild symptoms, please do not go to the hospital for COVID-19 testing. Instead, stay home to rest and call your regular doctor if you need guidance on treatment and home care. If you have severe symptoms like trouble breathing or pain and pressure in your chest, that is the time to seek care at the hospital right away.”

Cases continue to rise, with 2,680 new cases reported since Tuesday. 4,814 cases have been reported in the past week; this compares to a total of 4,948 reported in all of October, November, and December combined. The 13,874 cases reported so far in January represent approximately 30-percent of all cases reported locally during the pandemic. Health officials emphasize these numbers represent a significant undercount as they do not include at-home testing. Hospital counts do not include those hospitalized for other reasons who also have COVID-19.

The county also reported today that nine more residents, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of SLO County residents lost to this disease to 398.

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

