COVID-19: New cases on the decline, county reports five more deaths

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in what appears to be a continued downward trend in new daily cases and average cases.

Unfortunately, however, the county reported five additional deaths that they attribute to the virus Thursday as well:

Sadly, today we report 167 more #COVID19 cases and 5 more deaths of members of our community. Our hearts go out to those who lost their life as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today. #SLOTheSpread #StopTheSurge #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) February 4, 2021

The county now attributes a total of 192 deaths to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Active COVID-19 cases in the county are currently at 976 as of Thursday afternoon, which represents a continued downward trend in active cases, according to county data. The high point for active cases was on Jan. 12, 2021, when the county recorded 3,211 active cases.

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 18,353 cases. Currently, 49 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 13 in the ICU.

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Click here to make a reservation.

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as local Albertson’s pharmacies. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

