COVID-19 ‘Omicron Boosters’ soon available in SLO County

Like flu shots, bivalent vaccines provide protection against current variants

– Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that specifically protect against current variants will soon be available in San Luis Obispo County. The bivalent vaccines provide targeted protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains of COVID-19 as well as the original strain. The updated doses will replace current boosters for those aged 12 and older.

“Like the flu shot, this booster dose is updated to protect against the strains circulating right now,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine protection, along with getting your flu shot, is the best way to protect yourself this winter, protect your family as we look ahead to the holiday season, and do your part to help protect our community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”

Two updated boosters will be available: a Moderna booster for ages 18 and older, and a Pfizer booster for ages 12 and older. Residents may get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series, or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. Current booster vaccines will remain available for children age five through 11 years.

“We all want to enjoy this winter without a terrible surge of COVID-19—nobody wants to get sick, and nobody wants our hospitals to be overwhelmed. Boosters and flu shots are among our most powerful tools to make that a reality,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Updated booster doses will be available from pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and mobile clinics in the coming weeks as shipments of these vaccines arrive locally. To schedule an appointment, contact your local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related