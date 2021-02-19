COVID-19 outbreak reported at SLO County jail

Additional inmates, sworn correctional staff test positive for COVID-19

–The San Luis Obispo County Jail is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting five people: four sworn custody staff and one inmate. An outbreak is defined by the California Department of Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

The outbreak started on Saturday, Feb. 13, when a newly arrested inmate had an event requiring custody staff to come to his aid, during which staff was wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE). Subsequently, the inmate went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The inmate is no longer in custody. Since that time, four staff members have become ill with symptoms of COVID-19. Public health is guiding the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in identifying exposed individuals who need testing and quarantine.

These cases bring the total number of inmates infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 90. The number of sworn staff at the sheriff’s office infected with COVID-19 since March 2020 totals 48, with 21 patrol deputies and 27 sworn correctional staff.

