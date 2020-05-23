COVID-19: SLO County reports six more cases on Saturday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 259 total reported cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday at 11:30 a.m. That’s up six from the county’s Friday afternoon report. The county reports 243 people have recovered from the virus, 21 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU, as of Monday afternoon.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county health department’s next press conference with be next Wednesday live on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 107

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 38

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 22

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 19

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

Calif. Men’s Colony COVID-19 cases: 11

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 9

San Miguel reported COVID-19 cases: 9

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 8

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 13

Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Age 0-17 years old – 24

Age 18-49 years old – 120

Age 50 – 64 years – 66

Age 65 and older – 49

Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County

At home – 21

Hospitalized – 3

Recovered – 234

Deaths – 1

Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 122

Community-acquired transmission – 86

Unknown – 2

The county reports 8,840 COVID-19 tests have been conducted as of Saturday in the county.

