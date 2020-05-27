COVID-19: SLO County reports three new cases on Wednesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 266 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding three cases as of Wednesday. The county reports 237 people have recovered from the virus, 25 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

Two new pop-up testing sites will be available in Cambria and Los Osos starting Mon June 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cambria testing will be Mon and Tue at the Cambria Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Los Osos testing will be Wed and Thu at the Red Barn at the Los Osos Community Park. Appointments can be made at readyslo.org.

The county health department’s next press conference with be Friday live on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m.

