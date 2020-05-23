COVID-19: SLO County reports two more cases added, four more recoveries

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 253 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, adding two cases since Thursday. The county reports 227 people have recovered from the virus. The county reports 22 people are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

–The county’s COVID-19 news briefing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, is canceled. The Wednesday and Friday 3:15 p.m. briefing schedule will resume next week.

Beginning June 1, the 3:15 p.m. news briefings will be held on Mondays and Fridays only. If an emergent need arises, and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.

