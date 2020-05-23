Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 23, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19: SLO County reports two more cases added, four more recoveries
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19: SLO County reports two more cases added, four more recoveries 

Posted: 5:06 pm, May 22, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 253 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, adding two cases since Thursday. The county reports 227 people have recovered from the virus. The county reports 22 people are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU. One person has died from the virus. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

–The county’s COVID-19 news briefing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, is canceled. The Wednesday and Friday 3:15 p.m. briefing schedule will resume next week.

Beginning June 1, the 3:15 p.m. news briefings will be held on Mondays and Fridays only. If an emergent need arises, and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.