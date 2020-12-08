COVID-19: Saturday’s new case count was the highest single-day addition since March

–San Luis Obispo County added 333 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the last three days.

The county added 58 cases on Monday, 89 on Sunday, and 186 on Saturday. Saturday’s count was the highest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic in March. The second-highest daily case count was recorded on November 7, when 128 new cases were reported.

As of Tuesday morning, 15 people are hospitalized, including four patients who are in the ICU. Another 853 people are recovering at home and health officials say 5,957 people have recovered.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

