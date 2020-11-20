COVID-19: Second highest daily case count recorded Friday

–San Luis Obispo County recorded 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the second-highest single-day case count since the start of the pandemic in March. The highest count was on Nov. 7, when the county recorded 128 cases.

The county’s total is now at 5,607 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon. The county remains in the Purple “Widespread” tier on the state’s re-opening criteria.

People in California must now wear face coverings when they are outside of the home, unless an exemption applies. The CDPH has issued revised mask guidance. Click here to view the guidance and exemptions.

All residents are reminded to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

