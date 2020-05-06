COVID-19: SLO County adds two new cases Tuesday

–Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Tuesday afternoon. Five people remain in the hospital (two less than Monday) and three are in intensive care. One person has died from the virus. 157 people have recovered.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 69

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 33

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 11

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11

Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Age 0-17 years old – 14

Age 18-49 years old – 89

Age 50 – 64 years – 58

Age 65 and older – 43

Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County

At home – 41

Hospitalized – 5

Recovered – 157

Deaths – 1

Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 84

Unknown community-acquired transmission – 68

Unknown – 3

