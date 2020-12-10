COVID-19: SLO county passes 7,000 case mark, reports three more deaths

Hospitalization county highest county has seen since mid-August

–San Luis Obispo County added 016 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,071 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday morning, 18 people are hospitalized, including seven patients who are in the ICU. Another 930 people are recovering at home and health officials say 6,072 people have recovered. The current hospitalization count is the highest that San Luis Obispo County has seen since mid-August. There has also never been more than seven patients in local ICUs for COVID-19 at once, according to reports.

The county also added three more deaths that they attribute to the virus:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Sadly, 3 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 45. One person was in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one in their 80s. They were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must slow the spread and protect each other.</p>— SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SLOPublicHealth/status/1336779418577014785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

