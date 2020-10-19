COVID-19: SLO County remains in ‘Substantial’ tier, recording over 4000 cases since March

–San Luis Obispo County reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 39 cases on Sunday, and 20 on Saturday for a total of 64 cases since last Friday. There are 182 people currently recovering at home.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 4,049. The county reports 3,832 people have recovered from the virus. The county is attributing 32 deaths to the virus.

The county remains in the Substantial (or Red) Tier 2 of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which highlights core metrics for stages of reopening. New metrics are released every Tuesday and can be found on the state’s website here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related