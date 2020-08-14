COVID-19: SLO County reports 18th death, 336 active cases, 20 hospitalizations

–San Luis Obispo County recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The current total number of active cases is 336. An 18h death has been reported. 20 people are hospitalized with 4 in the ICU.

As of today, a total of 2,324 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered.

Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related