COVID-19: SLO County reports a record 85 new cases Monday, one new death

–San Luis Obispo County recorded a record 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 44 on Sunday, and 32 on Saturday. The current total number of active cases is 398.

As of today, 2,254 SLO County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, most of whom are recovered. There are now 16 reported deaths. 20 people are hospitalized, with 6 in the ICU.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

