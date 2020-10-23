COVID-19 small business grant program now accepting applications

–The Workforce Development Board of San Luis Obispo (WDB SLO) County has established the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Fund in order to support local small business employers experiencing economic stress as a result of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Fund was created to help provide some much-needed relief to the local small business community.

The grant is aimed at assisting small businesses with 25 or fewer employees in efforts to avert potential layoffs or facility closures. Examples of permissible use of funds include, but are not limited to: Purchasing remote access equipment or software that allows employees to work from home rather than being laid off (e.g. computers, printers, telephones, headsets, video conferencing software, etc.); Purchasing cleaning/sanitation supplies and/or services that will allow exposure reduction as business begins to implement a re-opening plan; Other creative approaches and strategies to reduce or eliminate the need for layoffs.

Eligible applicants include businesses or industry associations that have a business location in San Luis Obispo county (Note: funds may only be utilized for San Luis Obispo county locations), and have 25 employees or less, and are up-to-date on Unemployment Insurance (UI) taxes, and are in good standing with the state of California (to be submitted via attestation on the grant application), and can demonstrate a need to prevent layoffs which would occur due to the impacts of COVID-19. Funding availability for businesses with 1-10 employees is a maximum total grant award of $1,500; Businesses with 11-25 employees are eligible for maximum total grant award of $2,500.

Visit www.SLOworkforce.com to download the COVID-19 Small Business Grant guidelines and application. WDB SLO will be accepting applications until available funds are exhausted.

Submit completed applications and supporting documents via email to SLOworkforce@co.slo.ca.us.

