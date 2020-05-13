COVID-19: Some lower risk workplaces reopening in ‘partial phase 2,’ one new case added

–San Luis Obispo County has pivoted to use the State’s Resilience Roadmap to ensure that the county can adapt and reopen together as quickly and safely as possible under the state’s order. Counties that have met the readiness criteria prescribed by the California Department of Public Health can open additional businesses as outlined on the County Variance page.

On May 8, SLO County Health Officer, Dr. Borenstein submitted an attestation document outlining SLO County readiness to open additional businesses within Stage 2.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the county’s reopening, click here.

Free Testing Available

The state public health office has set up a COVID-19 testing site at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Center located at 240 Scott Street. The online registration link can be found here or you can register by phone at 888-634-1123 Monday – Friday. Insurance information will be collected when you register, but no co-pay is required. If you do not have insurance, the State of California will pay for your test.

One new case added Tuesday

The County of San Luis Obispo now has 227 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, up one from Monday. 183 people have recovered from the virus. 39 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized with two in the ICU, as of Monday afternoon. Click here to see detailed case statistics.

The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.

