COVID-19: Some lower risk workplaces reopening in ‘partial phase 2,’ one new case added
–San Luis Obispo County has pivoted to use the State’s Resilience Roadmap to ensure that the county can adapt and reopen together as quickly and safely as possible under the state’s order. Counties that have met the readiness criteria prescribed by the California Department of Public Health can open additional businesses as outlined on the County Variance page.
On May 8, SLO County Health Officer, Dr. Borenstein submitted an attestation document outlining SLO County readiness to open additional businesses within Stage 2.
For the most up-to-date information regarding the county’s reopening, click here.
Free Testing Available
The state public health office has set up a COVID-19 testing site at the Paso Robles Veteran’s Center located at 240 Scott Street. The online registration link can be found here or you can register by phone at 888-634-1123 Monday – Friday. Insurance information will be collected when you register, but no co-pay is required. If you do not have insurance, the State of California will pay for your test.
One new case added Tuesday
- San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 website – readyslo.org