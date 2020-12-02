Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
COVID-19: State issues updated guidance for restaurants, bars, and wineries 

Posted: 7:39 am, December 2, 2020 by News Staff
Dining in the downtown Paso Robles City Park.

–Last week, the California Office of Emergency Services issued updated guidance for operating restaurants, bars, and wineries amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidance separates instructions for restaurants, wineries, and bars into three different documents. It includes new information about entertainment, performances, and performers in these settings and references forthcoming live performances guidance.

It adds guidance on ventilation. It includes a revised section on face coverings and recommends consideration for employers to provide a second barrier, such as a face shield or safety goggles, to workers who consistently come within six feet of customers and co-workers. The new guidance includes physical distancing between tables measuring from the backs of the chairs.

In addition, the state added a guidance document on defining an outdoor setting as it relates to restaurants, bars, and wineries: Use of Temporary Structures for Outdoor Business Operations.

See updated COVID-19 guidance for businesses

 



