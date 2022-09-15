COVID-19: State loosens rules for school employees on vaccination and testing

State health order to be rescinded on Saturday

– The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced the public health order requiring K-12 school employees to provide COVID-19 vaccination verification or undergo weekly testing will be rescinded effective Saturday.

“While COVID-19 remains with us, I am rescinding the Aug. 11, 2021 state public health officer order effective Sept. 17, 2022,” says Tomas Aragon, state public health officer. “The goal for California remains to preserve safe and in-person schooling.”

Information about the public health order enacted in August 2021 and the subsequent rescission can be found here.

School district and charter school employees submitting weekly COVID-19 test results will no longer be required to undergo asymptomatic testing nor submit related test results, says San Luis Obispo County Superintendent James Brescia.

COVID-positive, symptomatic, or exposed employees must continue to follow COVID-19 protocols until further notice, he says.

The move follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which says that screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related