Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » COVID-19: State sends emergency alert to millions of cell phones
  • Follow Us!

COVID-19: State sends emergency alert to millions of cell phones 

Posted: 6:24 am, December 9, 2020 by News Staff

Covid-emergency-alert-sent-to-cell-phonesEmergency alert warns COVID-19 is rapidly spreading

–On Tuesday at noon, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services sent a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) message to all cell phones in San Luis Obispo County and other Californians affected by new lockdown orders.

This WEA message alerted residents of the Regional Stay At Home Order to reduce COVID-19 transmission and was sent to all counties under this order.

“This is an informational message issued by the State of CA,” said San Luis Obispo County health officials, who issued an alert in advance of the cell phone warning. “Please do not call 9-1-1,” the county said.

The emergency alert read, “State of CA: New public health stay at home in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

An artificial intelligence program with Facebook data predicts another surge of COVID-19 cases in SLO County this month. The forecasting model has accurately predicted local cases for over a month.

 

 



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.