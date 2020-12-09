COVID-19: State sends emergency alert to millions of cell phones

Emergency alert warns COVID-19 is rapidly spreading

–On Tuesday at noon, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services sent a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) message to all cell phones in San Luis Obispo County and other Californians affected by new lockdown orders.

This WEA message alerted residents of the Regional Stay At Home Order to reduce COVID-19 transmission and was sent to all counties under this order.

“This is an informational message issued by the State of CA,” said San Luis Obispo County health officials, who issued an alert in advance of the cell phone warning. “Please do not call 9-1-1,” the county said.

The emergency alert read, “State of CA: New public health stay at home in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov.”

An artificial intelligence program with Facebook data predicts another surge of COVID-19 cases in SLO County this month. The forecasting model has accurately predicted local cases for over a month.

Share this post!

email

Related