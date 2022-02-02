COVID-19 surge showing signs of slowing

Fourteen-day average drops slightly to 621, death toll tops 400

– COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County increased by 3,852 over the past week, indicating the pace of the current Omicron-fueled surge, while still swift, may be slowing compared to previous weeks when totals rose by more than 5,000, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Public health reported a 14-day average of 621—a slight drop from the county’s all-time high of 649 last Friday. More than 14,659 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in January, accounting for more than 30-percent of total local cases since the pandemic began.

Public health also reported that four more community members—ranging in age from their 70s to 90s— have died from COVID-19, bringing the number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 402.

“This is a sad day for San Luis Obispo County, especially for the families, friends, and loved ones of the more than four hundred community members who have succumbed to this disease,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We can honor these lives by doing what works to protect others and help end the surge: stay home when sick, get tested, mask up, and take the time to get fully vaccinated and boosted. These measures are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Forty-four SLO County residents are currently hospitalized because of severe COVID-19 illness, with 6 in the ICU, according to county data. These numbers do not count those who need hospital care for other reasons and also have COVID-19.

“We know hospitalizations and deaths tend to increase several weeks after a surge in cases, so it remains critical that we do all we can to continue to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill,” said Dr. Borenstein. Let’s not let our guard down now; cases are still at remarkably high levels resulting in high hospital admissions. If you have mild symptoms, do not go to the ER for testing.”

County Public Health officials are currently responding to approximately 56 outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate care, skilled nursing, and corrections facilities, down from 60 reported last week.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related