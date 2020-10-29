COVID-19 testing begins at Paso Robles High School for teachers, employees

–Testing for COVID-19 began Wednesday morning at Paso Robles High School for teachers and district employees.

Walker Medical Associates is conducting the testing. Tuesday night, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a $52,000 contract with Walker to provide testing. Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowksi says it comes to $4,400 a month for the testing, but it’s paid by the CARES Act. The school district can terminate the contract with 30-days notice.

The district employees are being tested at the high school gym because it provides room for safe-distancing.

