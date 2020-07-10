COVID-19 testing criteria changes as increased demand cuts capacity

–As demand for coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing increases in San Luis Obispo County, the County Public Health Department is asking residents to only get tested if they are at high risk for transmission or have a serious illness related to the disease.

The current volume of asymptomatic, low/no-risk individuals getting tested has cut the capacity of the public testing sites in San Luis Obispo County to test essential workers, healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals, those who have had confirmed exposure, or individuals at high risk.

“We are back to a point where we need to prioritize testing supplies to only those who are at high risk for getting COVID-19 or getting seriously ill from the disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Over the past few weeks, the demand for public testing has been on the rise. At the same time, high-risk residents are telling us they now have to wait eight or more days to get a testing appointment.”

High-risk individuals who should get tested include:

Hospitalized patients

Symptomatic and exposed asymptomatic health care workers and first responders

Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk setting

Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

Symptomatic individuals in essential occupations

Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

“Help us use our testing resources wisely,” Dr. Borenstein. “If you are an asymptomatic, lower risk individual, please do not seek a test at this time to help those who are most vulnerable get tested.”

Individuals who are unable to schedule an appointment at the public testing sites should contact their primary care provider or local urgent care centers.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

Share this post!

email

Related