COVID-19 testing criteria expands due to increased capacity

–Due to increased testing capacity, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is once again urging anyone with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested at one of the county’s three community testing clinics.

“We have expanded our testing capacity and can once again test anyone who may have been exposed, even if you do not have symptoms,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you think you have been exposed, stay home and make an appointment online to get tested at least five days after exposure. Please also stay home until you receive your test results. We don’t want anyone unknowingly spreading COVID-19.”

Testing is also available to those who are higher-risk (over the age of 65 OR any age with chronic medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness), work in essential occupations, and live or work in a congregate care setting. Testing is available at no cost to individuals. For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required.

The county’s three community testing clinic locations currently include:

• Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue in Atascadero (By appointment, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 20)

• Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach (By appointment, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• San Luis Obispo Vet’s Hall, 801Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo (By appointment, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

To make an appointment, visit EmergencySLO.org/testing. This testing is available through a partnership with the County of San Luis Obispo, the State of California, and the Cities of Atascadero, Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

Share this post!

email

Related