COVID-19 update: Testing site open, more sites coming soon, four new cases added
State testing site in Paso Robles now open
More COVID-19 testing sites coming soon
During Wednesday’s news briefing, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced that more COVID-19 testing sites will be opening in the next few weeks.
Working in partnership with Optima Health based in Los Angeles, Borenstein said Optima will be providing the actual testing services and testing materials with the support of county staff and the Medical Reserve Corp.
Borenstein expects to announce the new testing locations next week.
As of Wednesday’s briefing, the two new testing locations that recently opened in Paso Robles and Grover Beach have tested 500 people since opening on Saturday. Borenstein said about 10-percent of the tests results have been returned with one positive. The Paso Robles and Grover Beach sites were opened in partnership with the State of California.
Four cases added Wednesday
Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 72
- Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34
- Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19
- Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16
- City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17
- Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8
- Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6
- CA Men’s colony – 11
- Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11
Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Age 0-17 years old – 15
- Age 18-49 years old – 91
- Age 50 – 64 years – 59
- Age 65 and older – 43
Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County
- At home – 42
- Hospitalized – 5
- Recovered – 160
- Deaths – 1
Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Travel related transmission – 49
- Known person-to-person transmission – 87
- Unknown community-acquired transmission – 68
- Unknown – 4
Related stories
- COVID-19 antibody testing now available in Paso Robles
- County ‘Phase 1’ re-opening cannot begin on Friday, May 8, county says
- Monterey County opens Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio to limited use
- City waives late fees for water/sewer service payments, business license tax renewals
- Paso Robles Wine Alliance updates members on making plans to reopen wine tasting rooms
- Dispose of used face masks and PPE in trash bins, not in recycling
- Follow all Paso Robles COVID-19 coronavirus news updates
- San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 website – readyslo.org