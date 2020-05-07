COVID-19 update: Testing site open, more sites coming soon, four new cases added

State testing site in Paso Robles now open

–Testing for the Coronavirus is underway at the Veterans Memorial Building at 240 Scott Street in Paso Robles. The testing is being done by from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reservations are required. Emergency Services Director Jonathon Stornetta says the testing site is one of 80 in the state of California.

The online registration link can be found on the ReadySLO.org site. You can also register by phone Monday-Friday at 1-888-634-1123. Insurance information is collected when people register, but no co-pay is required. People without insurance will be tested for free. The State of California will pay for the testing. The center at the Veterans Building can test up to 132 people per day. They test one person every five minutes. On Monday, they tested 124 people.

Turn around time for the results of the test is 48-72 hours. No walk-in registration is allowed. Everyone tested must have a driver’s license or ID card. The county is aware that there have been registration issues, and they’re working with Optima Health to resolve it.

Those eligible for testing include people over the age of 65, anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, health care workers, first responders, people with chronic medical conditions, residents or employees of congregate living facilities, and those who are deemed essential workers. People must be California residents to register.

More COVID-19 testing sites coming soon

During Wednesday’s news briefing, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced that more COVID-19 testing sites will be opening in the next few weeks.

Working in partnership with Optima Health based in Los Angeles, Borenstein said Optima will be providing the actual testing services and testing materials with the support of county staff and the Medical Reserve Corp.

Borenstein expects to announce the new testing locations next week.

As of Wednesday’s briefing, the two new testing locations that recently opened in Paso Robles and Grover Beach have tested 500 people since opening on Saturday. Borenstein said about 10-percent of the tests results have been returned with one positive. The Paso Robles and Grover Beach sites were opened in partnership with the State of California.

Four cases added Wednesday

–Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Wednesday afternoon. Five people remain in the hospital. That is two less than Monday, and three are in intensive care. One person in the county has died from the virus. 160 people have recovered.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 72

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 11

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11 Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Age 0-17 years old – 15

Age 18-49 years old – 91

Age 50 – 64 years – 59

Age 65 and older – 43 Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County At home – 42

Hospitalized – 5

Recovered – 160

Deaths – 1 Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 87

Unknown community-acquired transmission – 68

Unknown – 4

