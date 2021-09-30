COVID-19 testing sites closed on Oct. 11 for Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day

Testing sites to fully reopen on October 12

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that its COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Each of the county’s four testing sites will fully reopen on Tuesday, October 12. Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by making an appointment at www.emergencyslo.org/testinglocations.

Testing demand tends to be the highest on Mondays and lower later in the week.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

