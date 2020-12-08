COVID-19: Three coastal counties including SLO want to form their own state region

–KTLA reports–

As a strict new stay-at-home order went into effect in Southern California, three counties on Monday announced they will seek to separate from the region and create a smaller one that could potentially exclude them from the restrictions.

Under the state’s current plan, the central coast is grouped with Southern California. But now three of the 11 counties that are part of Southern California — Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo — want to exit that region and form a new one: Central Coast.

Officials in the tri-county area announced they would submit that request with the state, provided ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks, according to a news release from Ventura County.

