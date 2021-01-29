Paso Robles News|Friday, January 29, 2021
COVID-19: Three more deaths reported, 145 cases added Thursday 

Posted: 8:12 am, January 29, 2021 by News Staff
Active cases are down, according to county data. Click here to view detailed statistics.

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 3 more people were reported to have died from the virus. The county attributes a total of 164 deaths to the virus since the pandemic began.

The county of San Luis Obispo has now recorded a total of 17,511 cases. Currently, 49 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 17 in the ICU.

Active coronavirus cases in the county are currently at 1,908, which represents a downward trend in active cases in the county, according to county data. The high point for active cases was on Jan. 12, 2021, when the county recorded 3,211 active cases.

The county health department is now providing weekly updates regarding vaccine appointments. Thousands more appointments are available for residents age 75 and older next week. Click here to make a reservation. 

Some locations other than the county public health sites can also give the vaccine, such as the local Albertsons. Vaccination opportunities can be viewed on the county website at: https://www.recoverslo.org/en/vaccine-registration.aspx#Other-vaccine-opportunities.

 

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



