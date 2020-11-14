COVID-19: Total positive cases since March reaches 5,000 in SLO County 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 14, 2020
Posted: 7:19 am, November 14, 2020

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases diagnosed in the county to 5,038 since March.

San Luis Obispo County continues to move closer to the Purple “Widespread” tier, which is more restrictive, on the state’s re-opening criteria.

All residents are reminded to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

 

 



