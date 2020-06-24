COVID-19: SLO County reports 11 new cases on Tuesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon as of 1:30 p.m. Nine people are now hospitalized, with four in the ICU.

The historical total number of cases is now at 453. The county reports 346 people have recovered from the virus, 97 are currently recovering at home. One person has died from the virus. The county reports 107 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

