COVID-19 update: 12 cases added Thursday in what appears to be continuing downward trend

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, in what continues to appear to be a downward trend in the daily new number of cases and the 14-day average number of cases.

There are currently 401 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,047. There have been 20 deaths to date that the county health department attributes to the virus.

On Monday the county reduced the total death count from COVID-19 to 20 people. “After County Coroner review, we have dropped one case from the County’s total COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total back down to 20.” the county said in a statement. “We have adjusted our case statistics accordingly.”

“The death in July listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor on the death certificate, but the physician begun an amendment to change it to COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death,” the county said. “Before finalizing the change, the County Coroner reviewed the case and did not recommend the change.”

The county reports 2,620 people have recovered from the virus. There are 394 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

