COVID-19 Update: 13 cases added Thursday

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 13 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as of 1:30 p.m. Four additional people have been hospitalized, nine are currently hospitalized total, with four now in the ICU.

The historical total number of cases is now at 389. The county reports 306 people have recovered from the virus, 73 are currently recovering at home, nine are now hospitalized, four are in the ICU. The county reports 82 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

