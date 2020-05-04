COVID-19 Update: 201 cases reported in county, 149 have recovered

–As of Sunday afternoon, the County of San Luis Obispo reported a confirmed total of 201, adding 13 over the weekend. 149 people have recovered, 4 more than Friday. 44 are currently recovering at home. Seven people are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. One person has died from the virus in the county.

The county is in the process of creating two more testing sites, one in Paso Robles and one in Grover Beach. Stay tuned for more information regarding testing and who will be eligible. The framework for the phased reopening of the county was released late last week.

The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 68

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 33

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 15

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 15

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 11

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 12

Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Age 0-17 years old – 14

Age 18-49 years old – 87

Age 50 – 64 years – 57

Age 65 and older – 43

Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County

At home – 44

Hospitalized – 7

Recovered – 149

Deaths – 1

Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 83

Unknown community-acquired transmission – 64

Unknown – 5

