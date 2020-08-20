COVID-19 Update: 20th death reported, 8 new cases added

–San Luis Obispo County eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. A 20th death was also reported by the county.

There are currently 427 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County, down from 450 active cases on Thursday. That compares with June 1 when the county reported just 17 active cases. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 2,579.

The county reports 2,131 people have recovered from the virus, 427 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

