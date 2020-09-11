COVID-19 Update: 23 new cases added Thursday, one additional death reported

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county also reported one additional death that they are attributing to the virus. 23 people so far have died with the virus in San Luis Obispo County, health officials report.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,194. The county reports 2,932 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 236 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 226 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related