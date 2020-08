COVID-19 Update: 24 cases added Tuesday, 300 active cases in county

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon as of 1:30 p.m. 17 people are now hospitalized, with five in the ICU. 16 people have now died from the virus.

The historical total number of cases in the county is now at 1962. The county reports 1590 people have recovered from the virus, 300 are currently recovering at home. The county reports 300 active cases.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

