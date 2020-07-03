Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 4, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 26 cases added Friday, 215 active cases in county 

Posted: 2:42 pm, July 3, 2020 by News Staff

 

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday afternoon as of 1:30 p.m. Nine people are now hospitalized, with six in the ICU. Two people have now died from the virus.

The historical total number of cases in the county is now at 701. The county reports 484 people have recovered from the virus, 206 are currently recovering at home. The county reports 215 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.



