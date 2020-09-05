COVID-19 Update: 27 new cases, 2 new deaths

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The county reported two more deaths that they attribute to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 22 in San Luis Obispo County.

There are currently 395 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,074.

The county reports 2,654 people have recovered from the virus. There are 385 people currently recovering at home.

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related